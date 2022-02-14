Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

O SAY CAN YOU SING?: Dayton Dragons extend national anthem tryouts

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON DRAGONS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Finalists will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON DRAGONS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Feb 14, 2022

National anthem tryouts for the 2022 Dayton Dragons season have been extended through Tuesday, March 1.

Audition videos, which are being accepted virtually this year, should be uploaded at daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2022 before the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: 54 unique places to shop for gifts, clothes and more in the region

In addition, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected not only to sing to a sold-out crowd but also to the entire Miami Valley region. These individuals or groups will perform live on the Dragons television broadcast for 25 games during the 2022 season. Games are broadcast on WDTN’s Dayton CW.

For more information about the tryouts, co-presented by the Dayton Daily News, call the Dragons at 937-228-2287, email dragons@daytondragons.com or visit online at daytondragons.com.

In Other News
1
R&B legends coming to the Rose
2
Travel back in time to tap trees for maple syrup at this free event
3
BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before...
4
Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council
5
Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top