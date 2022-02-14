O SAY CAN YOU SING?: Dayton Dragons extend national anthem tryouts

National anthem tryouts for the 2022 Dayton Dragons season have been extended through Tuesday, March 1.
Audition videos, which are being accepted virtually this year, should be uploaded at daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.
Finalists will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2022 before the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.
In addition, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected not only to sing to a sold-out crowd but also to the entire Miami Valley region. These individuals or groups will perform live on the Dragons television broadcast for 25 games during the 2022 season. Games are broadcast on WDTN’s Dayton CW.
For more information about the tryouts, co-presented by the Dayton Daily News, call the Dragons at 937-228-2287, email dragons@daytondragons.com or visit online at daytondragons.com.
