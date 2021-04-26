Miss National Drug Take-Back Day? Here’s how to take care of unwanted prescription drugs.

Saturday was National Drug Take-Back Day. If you missed it, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has options if you still want to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs.
The DEA’s Diversion Control Division operates several year-round public disposal locations. You can use the DEA’s website to find a location near you by entering your ZIP Code or city.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office collected 62.4 pounds of expired, old and unused pills on Saturday. The pills collected Saturday, combined with pills left at the Sheriff’s Office drug drop boxes over the past six months totaled 195 of medication, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The pills were turned over to the DEA for safe destruction.