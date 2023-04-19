McDonald’s Big Mac sauce to be offered in dip cups

“Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce. Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years,” the company stated in a press release. “And now, it’s finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu.”

Starting Thursday, April 27 for a limited time at participating restaurants, guests will be able to order a dip cup of the creamy, tangy and slightly sweet sauce through the McDonald’s app. The dip cups can be ordered a la carte.