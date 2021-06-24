Love a librarian? Nominate them for this prestigious award

Your favorite local librarian could receive $5,000 in recognition of their dedication if they’re selected for the prestigious “I Love My Librarian Award.”
The American Library Association is calling for nominations from people to spotlight librarians working in public, school, college, community college or university libraries, for their above-and-beyond public service contributions.
Ten librarians will be selected from the pool of thousands of nominations, according to an ALA release, and each will receive $5,000. The association will honor award recipients at the I Love My Librarian Award ceremony on Jan. 22, 2022, at LibLearnX in San Antonio, Texas. Winners also will receive complimentary LibLearnX registration as part of their award packages, as well as a $750 travel stipend.
Nominations can be submitted online now through Sept. 27 at http://www.ilovelibraries.org/lovemylibrarian.
Since the award’s inception in 2008, only 130 librarians have received the award.
To be eligible for the award, the release stated “each nominee must hold a master’s degree in library and information studies from a program accredited by the ALA or a master’s degree with a specialty in school library media from an educational program accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation. Each nominee must currently work as a librarian at a qualifying institution in the United States: a public library, a library at an accredited two or four-year college or university, or a library at an accredited K-12 school.”