Love a librarian? Nominate them for this prestigious award

The American Library Association is calling for nominations from people to spotlight librarians working in public, school, college, community college or university libraries, for their above-and-beyond public service contributions.

Ten librarians will be selected from the pool of thousands of nominations, according to an ALA release, and each will receive $5,000. The association will honor award recipients at the I Love My Librarian Award ceremony on Jan. 22, 2022, at LibLearnX in San Antonio, Texas. Winners also will receive complimentary LibLearnX registration as part of their award packages, as well as a $750 travel stipend.