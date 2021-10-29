JUST IN: Luke Combs to headline Buckeye Country Superfest in 2022

Next year, country superstar Luke Combs will take center stage at one of Ohio’s most anticipated concerts.
Buckeye Country Superfest will return to Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a fifth year in 2022, though an exact date has not been announced. Announced Friday, Luke Combs will headline a lineup that also includes 2021 Country Breakout Awards “Independent Artist of the Year” Cody Jinks, singer/songwriter Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade.
The concert was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual event takes place in June.
Tickets to Superfest go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office, 555 Borror Dr. in Columbus, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A crowd of 55,402 country music fans sang along at the last Buckeye Country Superfest in 2019, setting the single day attendance record for the festival, according to a release from festival organizers.
“Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC,” stated the release. “Adding to an already monumental career, Combs was recently honored as one of CMT’s 2021 “Artists of the Year,” is nominated for two awards at the 2021 American Music Awards: Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song (“Forever After All”), and is nominated in three categories at the 55th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (“Forever After All”). With the platinum-certified “Forever After All,” Combs recently achieved his eleventh-consecutive #1 single—a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.”
We will update this story as soon as more information is available.
