JUST IN: Luke Combs to headline Buckeye Country Superfest in 2022

Buckeye Country Superfest will return to Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a fifth year in 2022, though an exact date has not been announced. Announced Friday, Luke Combs will headline a lineup that also includes 2021 Country Breakout Awards “Independent Artist of the Year” Cody Jinks, singer/songwriter Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade.

The concert was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual event takes place in June.