‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 38, Dayton native ties record for second place all-time

Dayton native Amy Schneider reached another “Jeopardy!” milestone Jan. 21 tying Matt Amodio’s 2021 record of second-most consecutive wins and earning a 38-day total of $1,307,200.
“We’ve learned a lot about Amy Schneider over the last couple months on the show,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “A few of the highlights: she used to have a podcast about ‘Downton Abbey,’ she met a real-life ninja in Tokyo, she scored a perfect 1600 on her SATs, she has a cat named Meep, she was into the Golden State Warriors even before they were good, her go-to karaoke song is ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. Folks, she’s been here 37 straight days. Today, we’re going to learn one more very important fact about Amy Schneider. Will she reach the ‘Jeopardy!’ milestone of 38 consecutive wins? That would tie her for second place all-time with ‘Jeopardy!’ legend Matt Amodio.”
Family was top of mind for the Chaminade-Julienne graduate during the interview segment, opening up about the loss of her sister in infancy.
“My older sister, Katie, was born very premature and only lived for a few days,” she said. “So, obviously, I never met her in-person, but she’s just, my whole life, I’ve always known I have a big sister looking out for me. In any of my big life events, it’s always just a comfort to think of her there and looking on.”
“That’s so lovely,” Jennings said. “I assume that includes your appearance on ‘Jeopardy!?’”
“It does, yes,” she said.
“Well, that’s fantastic,” Jennings replied.
At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider, in another runaway performance, led with a whopping $34,000, a $28,600 advantage over her nearest competitor.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Mountains: “First scaled in 1829, this 17,000-foot mountain has caused excitement by the supposed discovery of wood high up on it”: Schneider correctly answered Mount Ararat, the traditional resting place of Noah’s Ark. She wagered big with $20,000, raising her total to $54,000 for the episode.
“I’m sure your friends and your family, including Katie, are very proud,” Jennings said.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
