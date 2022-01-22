‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 38, Dayton native ties record for second place all-time

“We’ve learned a lot about Amy Schneider over the last couple months on the show,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “A few of the highlights: she used to have a podcast about ‘Downton Abbey,’ she met a real-life ninja in Tokyo, she scored a perfect 1600 on her SATs, she has a cat named Meep, she was into the Golden State Warriors even before they were good, her go-to karaoke song is ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. Folks, she’s been here 37 straight days. Today, we’re going to learn one more very important fact about Amy Schneider. Will she reach the ‘Jeopardy!’ milestone of 38 consecutive wins? That would tie her for second place all-time with ‘Jeopardy!’ legend Matt Amodio.”

Family was top of mind for the Chaminade-Julienne graduate during the interview segment, opening up about the loss of her sister in infancy.