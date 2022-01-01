‘Jeopardy! Notebook: On Day 23, Dayton native to play on into 2022

Schneider in the New Year’s Eve episode had her highest score at $42,000 at the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

However, she and her two opponents all incorrectly answered the Final Jeopardy clue: “On their July 1957 first meeting at a church fair, one of this pair recalled: “I was a fat schoolboy and … he was drunk” with Simon and Garfunkel. The correct answer was Paul McCartney recalling his first meeting with Beetle bandmate John Lennon.