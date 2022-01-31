Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Chronicling Dayton native’s historic journey

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

By , Dayton
46 minutes ago

This week marks the first time Dayton native Amy Schneider isn’t competing in “Jeopardy!” regular-season play since first appearing Nov. 17.

Jeopardy! - Season 38 - Week 20 - Show #8563 - Airdate 01/26/2022

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

Jeopardy! - Season 38 - Week 20 - Show #8563 - Airdate 01/26/2022

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

Jeopardy! - Season 38 - Week 20 - Show #8563 - Airdate 01/26/2022

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

Winning a grand total of $1,382,800, Schneider, 42, ranks second all-time behind super champ Ken Jennings. The Chaminade-Julienne graduate and engineering manager from Oakland, California, is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. She will compete later this year against the top players of the season including third all-time super champ Matt Amodio.

Here’s a look back at Dayton Daily News coverage of her historic, record-breaking 40-game streak.

ExploreUPDATE: The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?
ExploreReigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion rolls on
ExploreHere’s why Amy Schneider is on a ‘Jeopardy’ break
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ returns: Reigning champion talks about growing up in Dayton, competing on the show
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Dayton native continues reign on Day 14
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Dayton native continues reign on Day 15
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 16, Dayton native fell short in final round but prevails
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Smooth sailing for Dayton native on Day 17
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 18, Dayton native keeps streak alive
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 19, Dayton native finds all three Daily Doubles, wins again
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 20, Dayton native becomes 5th-highest earning champion
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 21, Dayton native becomes winningest woman
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 22, Dayton native ekes out another win
Explore‘Jeopardy! Notebook: On Day 23, Dayton native to play on into 2022
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 24, Dayton native beats ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 26, Dayton native’s ‘very impressive’ record continues
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 27, Dayton native ekes out another win and praised as ‘the real deal’
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 28, Dayton native becomes millionaire
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 29, Dayton native keeps $1M streak alive
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 30, Dayton native ‘absolutely dominating’ again
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly always right’
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 32, Dayton native ties record for most consecutive wins
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 33, Dayton native becomes third longest-running contestant
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 34, Dayton native keeps winning streak alive
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 35, Dayton native triumphs in another runaway episode
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 36, Dayton native wins again with motivation from Eminem
ExploreDayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ super champ: ‘It really has been amazing’
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 37, Dayton native delivers ‘gold medal worthy’ performance
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 38, Dayton native ties record for second place all-time
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 39, Dayton native makes history with second-longest streak
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 40, Dayton native ‘very dominant’ in runaway performance
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 41, Dayton native’s ‘remarkable run’ ends
Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: 5 times Dayton native super champ was stumped
ExploreDayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ super champ feels content: ‘I’m very proud’
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

Credit: Casey Durkin

This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

Credit: Casey Durkin

This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

Credit: Casey Durkin

Credit: Casey Durkin

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

