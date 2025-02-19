Instruments made into art to support Springfield Symphony Orchestra

There was a similar successful fundraiser previously and SSO board of trustees member and development committee chair Marlies Hemmann led the effort to revive it. Local business Kincaid’s is Music donated several instruments that include violins, violas, cellos, French horns, tubas, trumpets, clarinets, saxophones and guitars among them.

Nuggie Libecap, SSO office manager and event coordinator, said the most unique is a 12-inch violin.

It was next up to local artists and students from schools including Greenon, Kenton Ridge, Springfield High School and Ridgewood and organizations such as Project Jericho to make them stand out.

The imaginative designs include a trombone adorned with a tree with bulbs, music notes and birds, psychedelic designs, nature scenes, depictions of famous musicians and much more. Images of the available instruments are available on the SSO Facebook page.

“They are all just really beautiful,” Libecap said.

The instruments will be on display at the SSO’s March 8 concert at the Clark State Performing Arts Center and at its offices. Libecap said the goal is to raise about $1,500 to go toward various SSO projects.

MORE DETAILS

For more information on bidding, call 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org.