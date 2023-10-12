Have your chili judged by Ickey Woods and Ed Young

Archer’s Tavern in Centerville is hosting a chili cookoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 to find an award-winning chili to be featured on its menu for the next year. In addition, the winner will receive a check for $250.

The restaurant started hosting the chili cookoff in 2010 when they first opened. Since then, owner Dan Apolito said it has been one of their favorite, most popular events.

Tyler and Emily Boes of Centerville won the chili cookoff last year with their “Marco Lane Chili.”

Explore Celebration of life planned for Loose Ends Brewing owner

“It was a very traditional chili made with ground beef, beans and tons of flavor,” Apolito said. “It has been very popular with our guests over the past year!”

The chili cookoff currently has 10 participants, but Apolito said they would like to have 15 to 20. Those interested have until Monday, Oct. 16 to sign up.

All chilis will be judged by a panel of judges including; Tim Williams, former Ohio State University football player; Ed Young, former University of Dayton basketball player; Donnie Evege, former OSU football player; and Ickey Woods, former Cincinnati Bengals football player. They will score each chili based on appearance, consistency and mouthfeel, overall taste, and saleability and preparation.

Explore Next generation takes the reins at Dayton restaurant

Five chilis will advance from the first round to the second round and one will be chosen as the winner.

Guests are welcome to sample chilis at the event by purchasing taste tickets for $2 per taste or three for $5. All proceeds will go to Centerville High School’s culinary program. Bowls of last year’s winning chili will be available for $3.

Those interested in participating must email a copy of their recipe to Apolito at dan@archerstavern.com. For additional questions, call 937-830-7331.

Woods will be on site after the event to sign autographs and sell merchandise to raise money for asthma awareness through the Jovante Woods Foundation. Woods lost his 16-year-old son, Jovante, to asthma in 2010.