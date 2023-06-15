X

Guided By Voices will celebrate 40 years with shows in Dayton

Iconic Dayton rock band Guided By Voices will celebrate its 40-year anniversary back where it all began this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at noon for a two-night celebration at the Dayton Masonic Center slated Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2. The evening will feature supporting bands Dinosaur Jr, Built To Spill, The Heartless Bastards, Wednesday and Kiwi Jr.

The band, which currently includes founder Robert Pollard, Doug Gillard, Kevin March, Mark Shue and Bobby Bare Jr., will release its 36th album July 21 titled “Welshpool Frillies.” The summer release is the band’s second album of 2023. A third album is expected in November.

Pollard, a former elementary school teacher, founded the band in Dayton in 1983. Throughout the four decades since, Guided By Voices has had a number of lineup changes and have disbanded a few times, but have come back together to continue its legacy. It’s this “surprising and extraordinary” career the band intends to celebrate with the Dayton community in late summer, Guided By Voices noted.

Tickets are priced at $50-$70 excluding Ticketmaster fees.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.guidedbyvoices.com/.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

