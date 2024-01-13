Grab those magic markers: It’s National Vision Board Day

Today gently reminds me to stay true to the vision boards I started fashioning several years ago. During the pandemic, my family and I assembled boards (mostly via FaceTime) and the common themes were travel, togetherness and good health.

Luckily, I celebrated an informal vision board day with my 12-year-old nephew last weekend. Our intention? Hang out, order Marion’s pizza for dinner, devour copious amounts of my famous and healthy-ish popcorn, and start our indivual 2024 vision boards.

So, what is a vision board? Anne Marie Romer said it best last week in her Dayton Daily News column: “Think of it like this: Imagine your dreams and aspirations walk into an art class with the enthusiasm of an 8-year-old. ... Creating a visual board is like creating a pictorial collage of all the things that might give deeper meaning and happiness.”

Well said.

Furthermore, I also often create vision boards for each month or week. About three years ago, I discovered The Savor Beauty planner that features a 90-day vision worksheet, tips for goal setting, “Organize Your Gorgeous Chaos” pages (I love these!) and customizable calendars.

As I finish my vision board for 2024, I have embraced the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hoo-ga”) as one of my categories. Sometimes called “coziness of the soul,” hygge is, in short, about gratitude and savoring the simple pleasures of life.

My big board for 2024 includes writing a cookbook of family recipes and maybe a novel or screenplay — and, most certainly, fluffing up Chez Robin. In 2021, I began seriously editing my home as I prepared for my second transsphenoidal surgery for a benign brain tumor. Tripping over piles of books, clothes, magazines and other clutter would hardly be safe.

Expanding mental health awareness is also a nice slice in the pie of my 2024 board. Although practicing mindfulness is no easy feat, I strive to be present.

That said, on this unusually cold and windy January day, I have also added “Spring Garden” to my vision board.

The idea of flowers warms my soul, for sure.