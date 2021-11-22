springfield-news-sun logo
Former Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

The historic Clifton mill, built in 1802 and still working, opened its Legendary Lights for the 2018 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 23. You can see Clifton Mill featured on ABC TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The historic Clifton mill, built in 1802 and still working, opened its Legendary Lights for the 2018 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 23. You can see Clifton Mill featured on ABC TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
6 minutes ago

A legendary holiday tradition in the Dayton region and one of the most popular in the country will illuminate for the first time this season on Friday.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, just outside of Yellow Springs, will kick-off this Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. with former Ohio Governor Bob Taft and former first lady, Hope Taft, flipping the switch.

Explore2018: Daytonian of the Week: Anthony Satariano, the man behind the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

The display will run through Dec. 30 each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children 3 and under can be admitted free with a paying adult.

For over three decades, the lights have become a Miami Valley institution around Christmas time.

In Dec. 2018, the lights placed second in the “best public lights in the U.S.” category in the USA Today 10BEST contest. That same month, Clifton Mill was highlighted on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and won the grand prize of $50,000 on the “Heavyweight Division” episode.

Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill Monday as he and his crew work to get the mill's award winning holiday display finished. Satariano has been decoarting the mill for the holidays for 32 years and the display has grown to include over 4 million lights. The holiday display goes from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill Monday as he and his crew work to get the mill's award winning holiday display finished. Satariano has been decoarting the mill for the holidays for 32 years and the display has grown to include over 4 million lights. The holiday display goes from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

“Absolutely floored ABC picked us to be featured on their show. Even more gratifying we took home the heavyweight champion trophy. Still on cloud nine after three years,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.

As always, the covered bridge synchronized lights and music show, occurring hourly each night, returns for 2021. Fans can also get excited for a new addition, the “Magical, Musical Forest of Trees.”

“Also, over 30 years ago, the owners began work on a miniature village with mini versions of some of Clifton’s historic buildings built by an artisan in Pennsylvania,” stated a release from Clifton Mill. “There have been new additions each year by a variety of artists. Today, it is a sight to behold with street after miniature street of scaled down homes and businesses, a tiny Fire Dept. putting out a “house fire,” an outdoor train, a 1950s drive-in theatre, a County Fair and much more.”

Snacks including hot chocolate, hot dogs and beverages are also available to guests for purchase.

For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com.

