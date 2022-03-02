Dorothy Lane Market associate competes in national grocery bagger competition

Dorothy Lane Market has one of the best grocery baggers in the country.
Katie West, an associate at Dorothy Lane Market’s Oakwood store and a student at Wright State University, competed Monday in the 2022 National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger National Championship in Las Vegas. West did not make the final round in the tournament but was one of only nine qualifiers in the U.S. to make it to the national competition.
“As far as we are concerned, Katie has been a winner for DLM since the first day she came to work for us,” said Dorothy Lane Market’s CEO Norman Mayne.
West, who started working at DLM in 2016 as a high schooler, placed first at last summer’s Ohio’s Best Bagger Competition, which qualified her for this year’s national competition. It marks her second time at nationals after she bested 21 contenders to finish second in 2020 in San Diego.
The first National Grocers Association contest was held in 1987 in Dallas, featuring two contestants and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw as the emcee. Since then, it has grown into an annual event that includes as many as 25 statewide bagging contest winners.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author