Dewey’s brings back seasonal Elote pizza

Dewey’s Pizza has brought back its seasonal Elote pizza just in time for college students returning to the University of Dayton’s campus.

The Elote pizza pays homage to traditional Elote street corn with a few creative twists. The pizza is topped with olive oil, mozzarella, fresh roasted corn and poblano peppers, red onions and queso fresco. After the pizza is baked, it’s finished with a drizzle of housemade Tajin crema and cilantro.

“Dewey’s takes its Elote to the next level by hand-shucking and cutting the corn freshly from the cob each morning,” a press release from the company stated.

Dewey’s Pizza opened its first Dayton area location in 2004 at 131 Jasper St., just off of Brown St. About 10 years later, the company opened a second area location at Austin Landing, 3600 Rigby Rd. in Miami Twp.

The pizza chain was founded in Cincinnati in 1998. The restaurant’s menu features gourmet style pizzas, calzones and salads.

Favorite pizzas include:

Ryan’s Inferno — Olive oil, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, gorgonzola and red onions with ranch and celery after the bake.

Bronx Bomber — Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, white onions, green bell peppers and black olives.

Green Lantern — Red sauce, mozzarella, minced garlic, mushrooms, goat cheese, artichokes and pesto.

Porky Fig — Fig jam base, mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, caramelized red onions and gorgonzola.

Dr. Dre — Olive oil, mozzarella, green bell peppers, red onions, all-natural chicken, bacon and house-pickled jalapenos with tomatoes and ranch after the bake.

The Elote pizza is available now through Sept. 18 at all 25 of the chain’s pizza restaurants. Both Dayton area locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.deweyspizza.com.