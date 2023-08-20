Dayton Seafood Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

When Yellow Cab Tavern announced the inaugural Dayton Seafood Fest 2023 happening Friday Sept. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m., more than 1,500 people responded in less than 24 hours online. It’s clear people are ready for something different, interesting, tasty and memorable.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is celebrating its 10th season of food truck rallies by turning every food truck rally this year into a “specialty food festival.”

“We’ve had an amazing response to our themed rallies this year,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “That’s why we’re so excited for September’s Seafood Fest. We’ve lined up some truly delicious regional seafood trucks to join us and all of the trucks will be offering up seafood specials alongside their regular menus.”

According to their website at www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com, the festivals have included “everything from the return of Mac n’ Cheese Fest to Pizza Fest, Taco Fest and more.” The vendors “are excited to get creative with their menu offerings for these thematic festivals.”

This event will feature more than a dozen vendors slinging seafood and dishes made with crab, shrimp, lobster and more. Participating vendors include Naughty Lobster, Cray Cray Cajun, Cousin Maine Lobster, Thai1On, The Lumpia Queen, Home Cooked Vibes, Crusin’ Cusine, Pizza Bandit, M & S Grub hub, Ma Dukes Street Food, Back Yard Smoke and Grill, Spin City Cotton Candy, Fifty5 Rivers, and Zs Lemonade.

“This is the penultimate rally of the 2023 season and the success of this year’s themed rallies has really energized us and continues to motivate us in building these events for the Dayton foodie community,” Johnson said. “This city has some amazing family owned trucks who focus on quality and consistency and highlighting them at our rallies is great for the Dayton food scene.”

There are plenty of other spots to celebrate the bounty of the ocean if you can’t make this wonderful food truck moment.

One of my favorite spots for seafood that surprises me every time is the Silver Slipper on Wayne Avenue. They handily deal with seafood featuring oysters and charcuterie, oysters and champagne, oysters and small plates, oysters and cocktails, and oysters and mignonette. The cozy intimate space serves up ice cold oysters from across the country and, in some cases, around the world.

It’s a tiny spot with a small menu, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the limited menu is tasty as can be.

Something as simple as olives, bar nuts or what sounds like a relatively straight forward tuna melt is elevated to new heights at the Silver Slipper.

And if you need to have a backup for the best that local seafood has to offer, there are plenty of spots to consider — Club Oceano Seafood & Bar (www.cluboceanoseafood.com); Sea Jax Tavern (www.seajaxdayton.com); Jay’s Seafood (www.jays.com); Smiths’ Boathouse (https://smithsboathouse.com), and The Dock (www.thedockenon.com).

And to make your own dishes like I do routinely for home, head to Foremost Seafood (www.foremostseafood.com) just as so many local restaurants do.

Keep the rapid fire events coming. When they are this tasty it’s a welcome addition to our local dining scene.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Seafood Fest 2023

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com