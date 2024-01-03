Dayton restaurant owner to compete again on Food Network

Explore Food Network show reconnects Dayton chefs

The winner will have the opportunity to speed shop Flavortown Market for up to $20,000, the website said.

Downs filmed this episode in February 2023 prior to the filming of “SuperChef Grudge Match” where she competed against her former employee, chef Matt Klum.

“It was great,” Downs said. “It was terrifying and so much fun at the same time.”

The hardest part of competing in “Guy’s Grocery Games” for Downs was that she was double the age of her fellow contestants and still had to run through the grocery store.

“I have been cooking for 30 years and they were all under 30 years old,” Downs said.

She also mentioned the grocery store used in the episode has everything a typical grocery store would have but said it wasn’t as nice as Dorothy Lane Market.

Downs has owned Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District for 12 years.

HOW TO WATCH

What: “Guy’s Grocery Games” featuring Dana Downs

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3

Where: Food Network