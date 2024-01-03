Dayton restaurant owner to compete again on Food Network

Dayton restaurant owner and chef Dana Downs will appear on Season 34, Episode 8, of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.
In this episode, “Guy Fieri invites four chefs to break the world shopping speed record as they grab everything they’ll need to make two complete meals in a single four-minute shop. To make things even more twisted, the chefs must grab a ‘must-use’ red light special ingredient mid-shop,” the website said. “After the chefs cook a weeknight favorite, Guy insists they make an upscale dinner with what they have left, plus one more item from a designated aisle chosen at random.”
The winner will have the opportunity to speed shop Flavortown Market for up to $20,000, the website said.
Downs filmed this episode in February 2023 prior to the filming of “SuperChef Grudge Match” where she competed against her former employee, chef Matt Klum.
“It was great,” Downs said. “It was terrifying and so much fun at the same time.”
The hardest part of competing in “Guy’s Grocery Games” for Downs was that she was double the age of her fellow contestants and still had to run through the grocery store.
“I have been cooking for 30 years and they were all under 30 years old,” Downs said.
She also mentioned the grocery store used in the episode has everything a typical grocery store would have but said it wasn’t as nice as Dorothy Lane Market.
Downs has owned Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District for 12 years.
HOW TO WATCH
What: “Guy’s Grocery Games” featuring Dana Downs
When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3
Where: Food Network
