DAYTON PREMIERE: Dave Chappelle documentary to screen at the Neon in June

Bognar and Reichert also provide an array of insightful interviews with Yellow Springs business owners commenting on the economic landscape such as Karyn Current of Current Cuisine and Dino Pallotta of Dino’s Cappuccinos. And in a definite sign of the times, the duo is able to generate drama from a Zoom meeting as pavilion owners Steve and Stacey Wirrig fight on Chappelle’s behalf for a temporary usage variance during a Zoning Board session overseen by Miami Township Inspector Richard Zopf.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Julia Reichert, Lindsay Utz, Steven Bognar, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello accept the Documentary - Feature - award for 'American Factory' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The June 1 screening is part of “Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film,” a retrospective of Reichert’s acclaimed body of work. The retrospective also features “American Factory” (Wed. May 18 at 7 p.m.) and “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” (Wed. May 25 at 7 p.m.). Reichert and Bognar will also participate in a Q&A following the “American Factory” screening.

Tickets for “Dave Chappelle - Live in Real Life” are $15 and $5 of each ticket will go toward the Gem City Market. For tickets or more information, visit https://neonmovies.com.

The film notably had its Miami Valley premiere in March at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.