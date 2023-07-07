Dayton groups among Ohio arts organizations receiving more than $20 million in grants

Multiple arts groups in the Dayton region are among 104 organizations across Ohio that will receive more than $20 million in grants.

The grants are part of the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. In total, more than $43 million in grants have been announced for 243 arts organizations across the state.

The following groups within Montgomery County will be awarded grants:

Bach Society of Dayton: $12,751.40

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance: $722,033.80

Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton: $81,011.26

The Pride Youth Development Foundation: $17,617.00

Vandalia Youth Theatre Company: $14,429.40

Washington Township Town Hall Theatre: $46,301.90

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Outside Montgomery County, the following groups will be awarded grants:

World House Choir (Yellow Springs, Greene): $4,726.92

Illumination Ministries (Greenville, Darke): $10,100.00

Nrityaarapana School of Indian and Classical Dance (West Chester Township, Butler): $6,514.14

GrandWorks Foundation (Urbana, Champaign): $39,338.00

Murphy Theater Community Center Inc. (Wilmington, Clinton): $58,370.00

First on the Moon, Inc. (Wapakoneta, Auglaize): $4,901.07

“Ohio artists and arts organizations make our state an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a news release. “Ohio is the heart of it all – and by supporting the arts, we continue to ensure artistic excellence.”

The grants will help pay for: employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs.

“Through these grants, we’re promoting creativity and quality of life,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “These resources help people take pride in their local communities and create places where people want to live, work and play.”

“Ohio’s arts and culture are big business in the heart of the heartland,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By supporting these organizations, we’re supporting the business of art, which is essential for economic growth but also essential for creating vibrant and diverse communities.”

The grant program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly as part of a bill sponsored by Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester) which was later merged into House Bill 45. The first round, announced in May, awarded more than $23 million to 139 organizations.

The program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and awards were calculated based on organizations’ loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 and their 2022 operating budget.

Explore DCDC leaps to rebound

For more information about the program, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/ArtsGrant