Dayton Dragons seeking ‘Green Team,’ mascot performers, on-field hosts

The Dragons’ two primary mascots, Heater and Gem, are the central characters and most visible entertainers at the ballpark. They dance, are part of nearly every skit, and constantly interact with fans as they visit various areas of the ballpark. Mascots also make appearances within the community outside of Dragons games.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by January 1, 2023. They must be able to work nights and weekends, have strong communication skills, an outgoing personality, and be reliable, responsible and confident performing in front of large crowds.

Individuals can audition for any or all of these three positions. Interested individuals can visit daytondragons.com/greenteam for more information. Applicants should submit a résumé with references and an introduction video to Jamie.Penwell@daytondragons.com by December 16, 2022 to begin the audition process.