Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council

Members of the Ohio Arts Council board’s executive committee met Feb. 8 and approved $375,000 in grant funding to be awarded this year. Individual Excellence Awards are peer recognition of a creative artist’s body of work that exemplifies their specific discipline and advances the larger artistic community. These awards support artists’ growth and development and recognize their work in Ohio and beyond.

Applications were accepted in the disciplines of choreography, criticism, fiction, music composition, non-fiction, playwrighting and poetry. Each award is $5,000.