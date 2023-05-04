Dave Chappelle’s summer shows approved in Yellow Springs

Wirrig said the shows give recognition and positive media attention to the area, making the community more attractive for growth. He emphasized Chappelle draws crowds from all over the country, and those diverse attendees shop local and lodge near the village. The shows also employ local law enforcement, security, food vendors, production crews and more.

“It is a humorous respite in the open field surrounded by native Ohio woodlands,” Wirrig noted in the application. “Patrons often cite the peacefulness of the surroundings and the chance for a good laugh as an experience that positively impacts their mental health.”

According to the permit, the shows will be limited to 1,000 ticketholders and only 200 cars can be parked at the property. Food trucks and local vendors have been approved to be at the show, and a busing service will transport any overflow to the venue. Shows were also stipulated to not be held on Sundays unless it is a holiday weekend, and no more than three shows will be presented in a single week.