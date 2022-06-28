Dave Chappelle adds comedy show at Wirrig Pavilion next week

Comedian Dave Chappelle is hosting another comedy show next week at Wirrig Pavilion, just outside of Yellow Springs.
The “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Tickets are on sale now.
Chappelle recently hosted three shows the second week of June at Wirrig Pavilion. This comes after the Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Twp. approved a property zoning variance request by the pavilion’s owner to host the shows in late April. The zoning variance was unanimously approved to allow for the shows and will limit the Wirrig Pavilion, located at 4866 U.S. 68, to no more than three shows per week.
“As a friendly reminder, please be advised that The Wirrig Pavilion is located in a rural area where families, pets, and animals reside. We ask that all attendees please drive carefully, and adhere to all posted speed limit signs while travelling to and from The Wirrig Pavilion,” Ticketmaster said.
No alcohol will be sold or permitted on the premises and no cell phones will be allowed at the shows. Attendees with cell phones will be asked to place their phone in a locked pouch.
Chappelle and his team plans to conduct up to a maximum of 24 shows between May 26 and Sept. 5, according to the property zoning variance request.
Tickets are $150 and must be purchased in multiples of two. There is a limit of two per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.
