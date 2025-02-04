Construction begins on Kings Island’s newest attraction

RiverRacers, Ohio’s only dual-racing water coaster, is in the vertical construction phase, with the first support beams being placed in late January.

A fiberglass slide is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Built by Whitewater West, the attraction is an installation of their “Dueling Master Blaster” model of racing slides. Guests will traverse the slide in two-person tubes, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

The Soak City expansion will also see the addition of the children’s play area Splash River Junction, set to feature a new wading pool and seven children’s slides.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will open to guests May 24.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin. Soak City set to open May 24.

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: www.visitkingsisland.com