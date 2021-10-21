Columbus Zoo welcomes Strawberry, an orphaned moose calf

Caption Strawberry arrived to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Oct. 12 at just a little over 5 ft. tall and weighing about 390 pounds. The calf is estimated to be approximately four to six-months-old. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Alaska Zoo didn’t have enough space to care for the orphan, and Columbus was eventually selected as Strawberry’s new home.

Strawberry’s care team has provided her with access to one of the moose yards so that she has the opportunity to explore the sights and smells of the habitat, according to the release. Strawberry is still undergoing the mandatory quarantine period for a new arrival and has not yet been officially introduced in the same space to the zoo’s other female moose resident, Bertha.

Bertha and Strawberry, however, can see each other and seem to be interested, according to the zoo’s team.

“As zoo and aquarium professionals, our Animal Care team at the Columbus Zoo is happy that we have the expertise and facilities to provide orphaned animals like Strawberry and Bertha with exceptional care,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. “These two moose certainly had a challenging start in life. While we wish that nothing had happened to their mothers, we are proud to be able to provide them with the second chance that they deserve, while also inspiring our guests to learn more about this important North American species.”