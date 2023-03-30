X

Central State presents soulful musical ‘The Wiz’

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Central State University will take a trip to Oz with its production of “The Wiz” on April 14 and 15.

The university’s Title III Theatre Arts Program will present the Tony Award-winning, “classical super soul musical” with a two-night run. A dress rehearsal performance will be open to the public on April 14 at 2 p.m. followed by showtimes on both nights starting at 7 p.m.

“The Wiz,” a reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-Black cast, was adapted from a children’s book to the stage in 1975 where it went on to win seven Tony Awards. Three years later, the musical was adapted into a movie with big names including Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Nipsey Russell, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

“It was an early example of Broadway’s mainstream acceptance of works with an all-Black cast,” show organizers said.

Visiting artist Quae Simpson will direct the show. CSU alum Christopher Smith serves as vocal coach. The cast is comprised of a combination of professional performers and CSU students. The orchestra will showcase faculty and student musicians.

Performances are free to attend but donations will be accepted at the door.

The shows will also be streamed live on Facebook, which can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/CentralState87/.

In Other News
1
‘The Bachelorette’ sets premiere date for upcoming season potentially...
2
New pizza restaurant could be coming soon to Springfield
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: History, hiking and trail hopping in Lancaster
4
Sweet treat shop coming to downtown Springfield
5
Final days: Champaign County Restaurant Week features 17 participants

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top