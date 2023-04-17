Attention ‘Love is Blind’ fans! Reunion show set to release at 3 p.m. today on Netflix

Fans of the popular Netflix show “Love is Blind” are awaiting today’s release of the reunion show after many users experienced technical difficulties on the streaming platform Sunday night.
“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix said in a Tweet at 9:29 p.m. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”
My coworker, Brooke Spurlock, and I were counting down to the live reunion well before the live show was expected to air Sunday at 8 p.m. It wasn’t until a minute before that we realized our plans for the night might be changing.
My TV said, “We’re having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title.”
Her iPad had a similar message.
At first it was pure panic with us trying to refresh our devices a thousand times until Netflix tweeted at 8:09 p.m. “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait....”
I called it quits around 8:30 p.m. when nothing new was happening, but continued to keep an eye on Twitter until I went to bed.
Netflix tweeted at 1:40 a.m. today that the reunion should would be available globally at 12 p.m. PT, which is at 3 p.m. ET.
If you can’t wait until the show drops this afternoon, several people on TikTok have posted bits and pieces of the reunion.
The Season 4 reunion special was Netflix’s second-ever live event on its own platform.
