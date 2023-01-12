Amy Schneider to compete in new ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ competition

Amy Schneider is among the “Jeopardy!” fan favorites who will compete in “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new ABC spin-off.
Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” will feature six super champs: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Schneider. Buttrey and He memorably competed against Schneider in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.
Each hour-long episode of the series will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, resulting in a champion who will win a grand prize.
In January 2022, the Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a record-breaking winning streak that ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins, resulted in earnings of $1.3 million.
In November 2022, Schneider returned to the quiz show for the Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of the year. The best of seven tournament transpired over the course of six games. At the conclusion of Game 6, she won first place and the top prize of $250,000. She is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
ABC has not revealed a premiere date for “Jeopardy! Masters.”
