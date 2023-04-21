9 Dayton area record shops celebrating Record Store Day 2023

Record Store Day — a national celebration of independently owned record shops — is April 22. If you’re a music lover, it’s an exciting chance to get your hands on exclusive vinyl records.
Limited edition records from artists including Taylor Swift, The 1975, Pearl Jam, Bjork, Elvis Presley, Grateful Dead, Mac Miller (Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival) and hundreds of others spanning genres will be released only in-store Saturday. Some area shops are also hosting larger events with food trucks, beer, live music, giveaways and more.
Check out the nine record stores across the Dayton region participating in the celebration.
1.💿Catacomb Records💿
Where: 2310 E Dorothy Lane, Kettering
When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/catacombrecords.dayton/
Credit: Submitted Photo
2. 💿Hey Suburbia Records💿
Where: 108 W Main St., 1st floor, Mason
When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: http://heysuburbiarecords.com/
3. 💿Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop💿
Where: 1959 Central Ave., Middletown
When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/Lestersrocknrollshop/
Credit: Greg Lynch
4. 💿Main Street Vinyl💿
Where: 212 Main St., Hamilton
When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Details: https://mainstvinyl.com/
5. 💿Omega Music💿
Where: 318 E Fifth St., Dayton
When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: http://www.omegamusicdayton.com/
6. 💿Real Roots Radio Lobby Shop💿
Where: 23 E Second St., Xenia
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Details: https://realrootsradio.com/
7. 💿Resignation Records💿
Where: 225 S Market St., Troy
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/ResignationRecords
8. 💿Skeleton Dust Records💿
Where: 133 E Third St., Dayton
When: noon to 6 p.m.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/SkeletonDustRecords
9. 💿Toxic Beauty Records💿
Where: 220 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/ToxicBeautyRecords/
For a complete list of all Record Store Day exclusive releases and nationwide locations, visit https://recordstoreday.com/.
