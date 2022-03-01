40 events to keep you busy throughout March in Dayton

Current DAI hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for DAI members and children 6 and younger. Non-member admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

“Van Gogh and European Landscapes” is on display through Sept. 4. More info 937-223-4ART (4278) or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

Drum Tao

After several COVID-19-forced postponements, Drum Tao is finally prepared to showcase the ancient art of Japanese drumming and dance. The internationally-acclaimed performance ensemble launched its 2022 United States tour in Lynchburg, Va. on March 4. The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents Drum Tao at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Cost: $38-$58. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“Dancing in the Light”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Dancing in the Light” in University of Dayton, Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton, Thursday and Friday March 10 and 11. The program, which features the works of six choreographers, was a creative collaboration with the University of Dayton Dance Ensemble DCDC’s pre-professional ensemble, DCDC2, and guest artists from the Onyx Contemporary Dance Company. Cost: $12. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats”

“Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” is a new traveling culinary variety show from the chef, author and television personality. There will be plenty of cooking, naturally, but also comedy and music. The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents Brown at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Cost: $30-$85. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“The Price Is Right Live”

An interactive traveling version of “The Price Is Right” is currently on the road and making a return stop at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6. The in-person version of the long running television game show gives interested locals a potential opportunity to compete in Plinko, Cliffhangers and other popular games. Cost: $36.50-$150. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Professional Bull Riders

The PBR, Professional Bull Riders, is a sport dominated by Brazilians like Joao Ricardo Vieira and Dener Barbosa and Americans like Kyler Oliver and Daylon Swearingen. These are among the current leaders in the touring competition. The PBR brings the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour back to the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, for the Dayton Rumble. Cost: $18-$103. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Andy Mann

In “From Summit to Sea,” award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann shares tales of his misadventures and detours on his journey from rock climber to passionate voice for the oceans of the world. Dayton Live’s National Geographic Live! Series presents Mann at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday and Monday, March 13 and 14. Show times are 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Cost: $29-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Old Town Trade Faire, at Assembly Hall at Greene County Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, is a living history event with dealers dressed in late 1800s-era clothing along with collectors, educators, craftspeople and decorators focused on pre-1890 antique and reproduction supplies and related crafts. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Old Town Trade Faire, at Assembly Hall at Greene County Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, is a living history event with dealers dressed in late 1800s-era clothing along with collectors, educators, craftspeople and decorators focused on pre-1890 antique and reproduction supplies and related crafts. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Old Town Trade Faire

The living history event has dealers dressed in late 1800s-era clothing along with collectors, educators, craftspeople and decorators focused on pre-1890 antique and reproduction supplies and related crafts. Old Town Trade Faire, at Assembly Hall at Greene County Expo Center, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, features camp furniture, cookware and iron forgings, clothing and fabric patterns, books and music, games and toys and early firearms. Faire hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $4 adults, free children younger than 12. Food will be available. More info: 937-857-9745.

ICE Racing Series

International Championship Events presents the Revival Tour, part of the World Championship ICE Racing Series, at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: Reserved seats are $22 in advance, $24 day of show. General admission tickets in advance are $17 adults and $7 youth 12 and younger. Prices day of show are $19 adults and $9 youth 12 and younger. Add $5 for Pit Party Passes, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m. More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

Funny Bone

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek begins a busy month with Tony Roberts at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 5. Cost: $24. Michael Blackson returns for three shows in one-night at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Cost: No individual tickets for this show, $96 for two patrons on a shared table, $192 for table of four. The Funny Bone welcomes William Lee Martin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 12. Cost: $27. TK Kirkland performs at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and 19. Cost: $30. The Funny Bone closes out a month of entertainment with Damon Williams at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 26. Cost: $21. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

Wiley’s

Travis Charles and Friends at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5. The showcase also features comics Jon Morris, Nick Taylor and Kyle Kemper. Cost: $15. Next up at Wiley’s Comedy Club is Ray Hensley on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12. Cost: $15. Stewart Huff returns to the Oregon District club on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Cost: $20. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com.

Food Truck Rally

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth S, Dayton, presents the first installment of its twice-monthly Food Truck Rally from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 11. The lineup of food purveyors includes De’Lish Cafe, Thai1on, Aloha Tacos, Buckeye Burgers, the Pizza Bandit, Pitabilities, 1776 Grill, Macarons Galore and The Cheesecakery. This event, which runs through October, is sponsored by WYSO, DayMet Credit Union and Dayton Real Estate Crush. Food Truck Rallies are held the second Friday and fourth Sunday of each month. More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

St. Pat-Rock’s Day

WTUE-FM (104.7) is once again bringing its all-day St. Patrick’s Day street party to Fairborn on Thursday, March 17. The event, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., features performances by Stranger, Velvet Crush and Dulahan. Food trucks include Schmidt’s, Philly Pretzel Factor and Buckeye Burgers. Cost: $10. More info: wtue.iheart.com.

Flanagan’s Pub

The long-running all-day St. Patrick’s Day bash returns to Flanagan’s Pub, 101 E. Stewart St., Dayton, on Thursday, March 17. Miami Valley Pipes & Drums opens a day of music inside the big tent at 9 a.m. followed by Father Son & Friends at 9:45 a.m. Hey There Morgan closes out the night with a set from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Other acts include Dulahan, Big Mother and McGovern Irish Dance. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit Dayton FOP 44 Foundation. More info: 937-228-5776 or www.flanagansdayton.com.

Dublin Pub

St. Patrick’s Day means it’s time to hoist the big tent for two days of celebration at Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, on Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17. Musical acts include 9 Castle Close and Father Son & Friends. More info: 937-224-7822 or www.dubpub.com.

Lucky’s Crawl

The 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Participants check in at Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton. The event also includes stops at Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Yellow Cab Tavern and Tumbleweed Connection. An after party will be held in a still-to-be-announced location. Cost: $15 individual tickets, $10 per person for groups of four or more. More info: www.crawlwith.us/dayton/stpattys#tickets.

St. Patrick’s Dance

The Duane Malinowski Band will perform ballroom selections at the St. Patrick’s Day Dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Cost: $14 members, $15 non-members. Price includes beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Food available for purchase. For reservations, call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275. More info: www.accdayton.com.

THEATER

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Dear Evan Hansen,” which has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, won six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical. The composers also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2018. Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series presentation of “Dear Evan Hansen” opens at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, on Tuesday, March 8. This production runs through Sunday, March 13. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $49-$169. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“August: Osage County”

Actor-playwright Tracy Letts received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008 for “August: Osage County.” Jameson Meyer is directing a local production of the stage drama at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, March 4 through 13. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18-$20. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

“Company”

TheatreLab Dayton, formerly Dare 2 Defy Productions, presents “Company.” The multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Wednesday through Saturday, March 16 through 19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $28-$53. More info: theatrelabdayton.org. For tickets: daytonlive.org.

“The Price”

Debra Kent directs Arthur Miller’s “The Price” at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, opening Friday, March 25. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. “The Price” is presented through Sunday, April 10. More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Little Women”

Four friends in an attic use balloons, hula hoops and other stored items to reenact the story of Jo March and her sisters in “Little Women: The Musical.” Jacqlyn Schott directs Heather Chrisler’s unique adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott being presented by INNOVATheatre at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Thursday through Sunday, March 3 through 6. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $25 reserved seating. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

“Trolls LIVE!”

Hug Time is in jeopardy in “Trolls LIVE!” so Poppy and Branch along with their shock-headed friends embark on a hair-raising adventure to mount a show to save the day. The touring show comes to the area for performances at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9. Cost: $15-$130. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Even after its initial run on ABC from 1973 to 1985, “Schoolhouse Rock” continues to remind youngsters that learning can be fun, whether you’re learning math, grammar or civics. Dayton Live’s Dayton Children’s Family Series presents “Discovery: Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, March 4 through 6. Show times are 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. A sensory-friendly version of the show is presented at 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 Friday, $18-$30 Saturday, $20 Sunday. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds and Dayton Ballet II in “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds and Dayton Ballet II in “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Bugs!!

There will be two different opportunities to catch the family concert “Bugs!!” in March. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents a free preview at Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Cost: Free. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds and Dayton Ballet II in a ticketed version of “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Cost: $26. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

MUSIC

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys is one of the most enduring musical acts in history. The beloved vocal group, which has roots stretching back to the 1940s, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. The Oak Ridge Boys return to town on its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 for a performance at Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $27.95-$89.95. More info: daytonmasonic.live.

Caption The Oak Ridge Boys, which inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, brings its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 to Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The Oak Ridge Boys, which inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, brings its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 to Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Philharmonic

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season continues with “Beethoven 7 and Strauss” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. “Symphony No. 7″ by Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto” are among the pieces in this Masterworks Series concert. Cost: $5-$68. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption “Symphony No. 7” by Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto” are among the pieces in Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss,” a Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption “Symphony No. 7” by Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto” are among the pieces in Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss,” a Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Stones and strings

“The Music of the Rolling Stones” is the focus when Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams return to town to perform with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cost: $27-$90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Riders in the Sky

Grammy-winning cowboy quartet Riders in the Sky has been making music since the late 1970s. In that time, the group has released more than 40 albums of feel-good music. Riders in the Sky perform at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: Reserved seating $35 in advance, $40 day of show. Premium seating is $40 in advance. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

Caption Grammy-winning cowboy quartet Riders in the Sky, which has released more than 40 albums of feel-good music since the late 1970s, perform at Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday, March 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Grammy-winning cowboy quartet Riders in the Sky, which has released more than 40 albums of feel-good music since the late 1970s, perform at Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday, March 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dailey & Vincent

Dailey & Vincent is one of the true superstars of modern American Roots Music with five Grammy Awards, 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards and four Dove Awards. The long-running duo host the popular weekly program, “The Dailey & Vincent Show” on RFD TV. Dailey & Vincent perform at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. Cost: $29-$49. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Bria Skonberg

Bria Skonberg is a unique talent. The trumpet-playing vocalist and composer has displayed those skills on a series of albums, including the Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year in 2017. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 presents Skonberg in a Cityfolk JazzNet Legacy Concert in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. The series concludes on April 6 with New Morse Code. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

Dayton Is For Lovers

Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me, to hosts Dayton Is For Lovers. The 6th annual all ages music festival at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Thursday, March 10, also features Nightbeast, Better Anyway, Abertooth Lincoln, RIND, Houseghost, Life In Idle and DJ Sadness. The acts will be performing on two stages. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting soon after. Cost: $21.99 per ticket, $100 for VIP upgrade. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

UD Celebration of the Arts

University of Dayton presents Celebration of the Arts at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Student performers present choral music, gospel, jazz, electronic music and classical and more. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Bella Voce, Ebony Heritage Singers, Javanese Gamelan and Opera Workshop are among the participating groups. Cost: Free admission but tickets are required. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Beach Boys Tribute

Attention to detail and off-the-charts vocal and musical chops set Sail On apart from many other Beach Boys Tributes. Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents the group in Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14. Cost: $35 adults, $5 students. More info: mvcconcert.org.

Caption Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents the Nashville-based Beach Boys tribute Sail On in Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School on Monday, March 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents the Nashville-based Beach Boys tribute Sail On in Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School on Monday, March 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

JD Legends

JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, has a full slate of shows in March. Country singer Craig Campbell performs with special guest Brad Hardin on Friday, March 4. The Kevin McCoy Band presents a night of roots rock on Saturday, March 12. Cost: $5-$10. Country singer Cooper Alan performs with special guest Rayne Johnson and TikTok influencer Jon Collins on Saturday, March 19. Cost: $15-$105. No Fences: A Tribute to Garth Brooks plays the hits of the legendary country artist at JD Legends on Saturday, March 26. Cost: $10-$20. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night. Music begins about 7 p.m. More info: 937-746-4950 or www.jdlegends.com.

BMI Speedway

BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, has two big shows in March. It’s a night of Christian heavy metal on Saturday, March 5, when John Schlitt: The Voice of Petra performs with special guest Russ Taff. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 general admission in advance, $25 day of show. $25 meet and greet for each individual artist. BMI Speedway welcomes Molly Hatchet and special guests Zebra and John Corabi at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $25 in advance, $35 day of show. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package. More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com.

The Brightside

Joslyn Hampton brings her Kentucky-based soul-funk band Joslyn & the Sweet Compression to The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Danny Sauers is serving as master of ceremonies for Mardi Gras Extravaganza on Saturday, March 5. Solistic will perform with more than a dozen musical guests. The bill also features Phil’s Big Brass Band and the 2nd Line Marching Band. Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show. The Roads Below perform at The Brightside at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Cost: TBA. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Trojan City Music

Local retailer Trojan City Music, 106 E. Main St., Troy, celebrates five years in business with a day of music on Saturday, March 12. Seth Canan & the Carriers, Amber Hargett, Mandy Jewell, Bundy & the Spins and other area acts perform. The store has made quite an impact in the area beyond music sales. The team also produces live-in studio program, Trojan City Limits, which streams on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. Cost: Free. All ages. More info: 937-335-2406 or trojancitymusic.com.

Sorg Opera House

Sweet Baby James, the touring Nashville-based James Taylor tribute show from artist Bill Griese, hits Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. Cost: $25 reserved seating. The venue also hosts The Cleverlys at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. This faux family band presents a blend of bluegrass music and down-home comedy that has been likened to a litter of puppies spawned by Early Scruggs, Dolly Parton and Spinal Tap. Cost: $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

Elvis Show

Tyler Christopher has made a name on the concert circuit for his tribute to the King of Rock and Roll but he prefers the term tribute artist rather than Elvis Impersonator. No matter how you label it, Christopher’s approach is resonating with audiences. Christopher brings his tribute to Elvis Presley to Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Cost: $15. More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.