Tipp City Mum Festival 65 years young as a ‘hometown festival’

“As we celebrate our 65th year, the Mum Festival continues to be a beacon of community spirit and tradition,” said Bill House, president of the Tipp City Mum Festival.

The festival theme, Tippecanoe and the Mum Fest Too, “pays homage to our city’s rich history and connection to William Henry Harrison,” House said.

The Saturday morning parade will step out at 10 a.m. Local businessman Jim Bayliff will serve as the parade grand marshal.

“This is a community parade. That is what the festival is all about, the community,” said Kathy Taylor, a festival board member and director of Tipp Monroe Community Services.

“To me, this is a hometown festival. You don’t see a lot of those anymore,” Taylor said.

Earlier Saturday morning is the annul Run for the Mums 5K which makes its way through neighborhoods and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. A Junior Run for the Mums is held on Sunday.

This is Taylor’s favorite festival event.

“The kids are out there having fun. It is a pleasure to see,” she said.

More than 250 vendor booths will fill City Park, offering crafts, food and other items. Vendors will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. An array of entertainment will be offered both days.

The Mum Festival committee is always looking for volunteers to help with planning and carrying out the festival, Taylor said, adding the organization needs “fresh blood.”

For more information on the festival, visit tippcitymumfestival.org.

