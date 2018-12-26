springfield-news-sun logo
Ring in 2019 at Dayton's rockin’ New Year’s Eve ball drop

The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, hosted its first annual ball drop party to ring in 2018. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
What to Do
By Dayton.com Staff
Dec 26, 2018

Cheers to a new year!

>>GUIDE: The best places in and around Dayton to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 

Welcome in 2019 as the Yellow Cab Tavern hosts the second annual "Dayton's Rockin NYE Ball Drop" with The Big Wazu, Team Void, and guest emcee Zac Pitts of Living Dayton and Sound Valley on Monday, Dec. 31.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets including a midnight toast are $10 in advance or $15 on that day.

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Dayton’s first New Year’s Eve ball drop?

“We started the Ball Drop at the Yellow Cab last year and we’re really excited about how it went,” David Obenour, event organizer, said. “This year we’re building on the tradition and your ticket gets you over four hours of great music, a midnight toast and of course, the second annual Ball Drop.”

Starting the evening off, The Big Wazu will play two sets from 9 to 11 p.m., before handing over the stage to Team Void, who will be playing one set before and one after the Ball Drop and New Year's toast at midnight.

>>GUIDE: The best places to ring in the new year in Dayton with the whole family

“Unabashed classic rock favorites, undead rocking luchadores and Zac Pitts presiding over the whole evening, that’s a pretty rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” Obenour said. “We’re turning the Yellow Cab’s parking lot into Times Square for the night!”

WANT TO GO? 

What: Dayton's Rockin NYE Ball Drop

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St. in Dayton

When: Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets including a midnight toast are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of

More info: WebsiteFacebook 

