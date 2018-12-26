Ring in 2019 at Dayton's rockin’ New Year’s Eve ball drop

“We started the Ball Drop at the Yellow Cab last year and we’re really excited about how it went,” David Obenour, event organizer, said. “This year we’re building on the tradition and your ticket gets you over four hours of great music, a midnight toast and of course, the second annual Ball Drop.”

Caption The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, hosted its first annual ball drop party to ring in 2018. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, hosted its first annual ball drop party to ring in 2018. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Starting the evening off, The Big Wazu will play two sets from 9 to 11 p.m., before handing over the stage to Team Void, who will be playing one set before and one after the Ball Drop and New Year's toast at midnight.

“Unabashed classic rock favorites, undead rocking luchadores and Zac Pitts presiding over the whole evening, that’s a pretty rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” Obenour said. “We’re turning the Yellow Cab’s parking lot into Times Square for the night!”

WANT TO GO?

What: Dayton's Rockin NYE Ball Drop

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St. in Dayton

When: Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets including a midnight toast are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of

More info: Website | Facebook