Rare opportunity to see moon cycle completion: Fort Ancient offers viewing

“This is the first time we have observed this at Fort Ancient. It happens every 18.6 years, and it has been happening for thousands of years, but this is the first time we’ve done a public event to observe this,” said Bill Kennedy, site manager of the Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve.

Every 18.6 years the moon completes its cycle and reaches its northern most rising point. This is the year the cycle reaches its end.

“The American Indians that built Fort Ancient and some of these larger earthworks had a sophisticated understanding of geometry and astronomy. If you think about solar and lunar alignments, they are recognizing the cosmic cycles that the universe goes through on regular intervals,” Kennedy said.

“The Fort Ancient Earthwork was built about 2,000 years ago by American Indians, and they constructed the earthwork, so that there are certain features of the earthwork that line up with solar and lunar alliance. Next Monday will be the first time we can see a particular alignment, and that alignment is the Maximum Northern Moonrise. It’s a lunar alignment that only comes around every 18.6 years,” said Kennedy.

It’s part of a complex cycle that the moon goes through over that time period, and it’s something that American Indians were observing here in Ohio 2,000 years ago, and it was something that was of major significance to them, he said,

“In addition to seeing the moon rise, and that will probably be a bit later in the evening. The moon will rise where the earthwork is essentially indicating it’s going to be. That won’t really start until 10 p.m. or later, but it’s worth coming out earlier. By 8 p.m., there will be things to see in the night sky like planets,” Kennedy said. “There may also be an Orionid Meteor shower peaking during that time.”

Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve is partnering with the Warren County Astronomical Society (www.wcas-oh.org) for this event. Members of Warren County Astronomical Society be on site with telescopes for public viewing and to answer questions.

“Some of our members will be at Fort Ancient with telescopes to offer visitors a look at the moon,” said Chris Celek, president of the Warren County Astronomical Society. “We will be a couple days past the full moon, the Harvest Moon, which also happens to be a Supermoon. So, the moon will be big and bright, and there should be some spectacular views of the moon and the lunar surface.”

The event is family friendly. There will be activities inside the museum as well as outdoors at the earthworks. The museum and gift shop will be open until 11 p.m. For more information, visit ohiohistory.org.

“The museum will be open until 11 p.m. that night, and the grounds will be open all night,” Kennedy said.