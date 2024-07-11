Gem City Comic Con: Event to draw crowd of collectors, fans to Dayton

Members of the popular Star Wars cosplay group the 501st Legion, named after Darth Vader’s personal squadron of storm troopers, will also attend. The organization is known for appearing at a number of conventions and charity events.

Credit: Wm. Glasheen Credit: Wm. Glasheen

Gem City Comic Con’s target audience consists mainly of comic book collectors and fans. The convention’s website describes the event as “a family friendly event where people can enjoy comic collecting as social event.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This is in contrast to more general pop culture conventions, which Gem City Comic Con describes as “drawing on every corner of fandom to fill massive convention halls,” with expensive tickets and a la carte activities.

Tickets for Gem City Comic Con are $10 each. Children younger than 12-years-old are free when accompanied by an adult. To keep costs low, there will not be a ticket pre-sale this year. Tickets can be purchased the door to the event.

At 9 a.m. each day, the convention will offer a special “Early Buyer” line, where guests who have already purchased tickets are able to enter early for an additional $5. This offer is cash only.

How to go

What: Gem City Comic Con

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21. Early admission starts at 9 a.m. both days

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: 937-333-4700 or gemcitycomiccon.com