Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival kicks off two-day event today

The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival has returned after cancelling last year due to the pandemic
The event at Community Park, 691 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, is today and Sunday, opening at 11 a.m. each day.
Sponsored by the Fairborn Art Association and the Fairborn Lions Club, the event is billed as family-oriented with approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors.
Food favorites include steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and freshly cut watermelon. Arts and crafts include candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings.
In Other News
1
Ohio records more than 3,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day
2
Impaired drivers focus of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
3
RSV increasing among local kids outside of typical season
4
Options for Air Force Marathon runners: Virtual run, defer or seek...
5
JUST IN: Air Force Marathon going virtual for second straight year