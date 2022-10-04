BreakingNews
Spend New Year's Eve with Dave Chappelle
Spend New Year’s Eve with Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is bringing his “In Your Dreams” Tour to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Patrons are reminded the show is a cell phone free event.

ExploreDowntown Dayton’s First Friday features ribbon-cutting, special deals

For more information, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

