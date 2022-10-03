Speakers announced for 2022 TEDxDayton Signature Event

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Bryan Suddith, Frugal Home Cook

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Corey Mitchell, Theatre Equalizer

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Deena John, Narrative Cartographer

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Jeffrey Wall, Teen Martial Artist

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· John Dinsmore, Marketing Professor

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Jonathan Platt, Story Facilitator

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Jyllian Bradshaw, Scrutinizing Attorney

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Layla Akilan, Human Factors Engineer

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Madelyn Leembruggen, Hungry Physicist

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Margaret Beecroft, Architectural Dreamer

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· NaAsiaha Simon, Selfie Evangelist

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Richelle Frabotta, Sex/ual/ity Educator

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Scott Swanson, Remote Warrior

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Stacey Lawson, HR Visionary

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

· Terry Oroszi, Homeland Security Researcher

Held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the event will also feature performances by artists, dancers and musicians from the Dayton area along with surprise announcements and experiences.

“Get your tickets fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly, and the 10-year celebration is not one to be missed,” said event co-chair Luther Palmer, in a release.

We are excited to bring our Signature Event back in-person at the gorgeous Victoria, and we know there are a lot of fans who have been with us year after year,” added co-chair Cory Owen. “Folks look forward to this.”

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at https://www.daytonlive.org/events/tedxdayton/.

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.