Speakers announced for 2022 TEDxDayton Signature Event

The lineup of speakers for this year’s TEDxDayton Signature Event, a 10-year anniversary celebration slated Oct. 14 at the Victoria Theatre, have been announced.
Topics covered will range from art, education and health to science, technology and culture.
This year’s speakers are:
· Annie Bellavia, Color-blindness Survivor
· Bryan Suddith, Frugal Home Cook
· Corey Mitchell, Theatre Equalizer
· Deena John, Narrative Cartographer
· Jeffrey Wall, Teen Martial Artist
· John Dinsmore, Marketing Professor
· Jonathan Platt, Story Facilitator
· Jyllian Bradshaw, Scrutinizing Attorney
· Layla Akilan, Human Factors Engineer
· Madelyn Leembruggen, Hungry Physicist
· Margaret Beecroft, Architectural Dreamer
· NaAsiaha Simon, Selfie Evangelist
· Richelle Frabotta, Sex/ual/ity Educator
· Scott Swanson, Remote Warrior
· Stacey Lawson, HR Visionary
· Terry Oroszi, Homeland Security Researcher
Held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the event will also feature performances by artists, dancers and musicians from the Dayton area along with surprise announcements and experiences.
“Get your tickets fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly, and the 10-year celebration is not one to be missed,” said event co-chair Luther Palmer, in a release.
We are excited to bring our Signature Event back in-person at the gorgeous Victoria, and we know there are a lot of fans who have been with us year after year,” added co-chair Cory Owen. “Folks look forward to this.”
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at https://www.daytonlive.org/events/tedxdayton/.
The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.
