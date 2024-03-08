SOUND CHECK: Country Concert lineup, Ohio State Fair concerts announced

The Ohio State Fair, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 4 in Columbus, has announced its first round of concerts. Country music legends Alabama will perform at 7 p.m. July 25. The award-winning group will be joined by special guest Jade Eagleson. Tickets are priced at $65-$75.

Concerts at the Fraze Pavilion and Rose Music Center continue to get announced as well as shows in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas:

LOCAL CONCERT VENUES

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392

Upcoming: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming:

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Casting Crowns, April 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1

Victoria Theatre

138 N. Main St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Jeremy Camp, March 22; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie

www.countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000

Upcoming: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Ian Munsick, Conner Smith, Drake Milligan, Wyatt McCubbin, July 11; Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; The Beach Boys, July 1; Ludacris, July 18; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute, June 21; moe., July 19; Jewel and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Amon Amarth, May 7; Gary Allen, May 10; Brit Floyd, May 17; Let’s Sing Taylor - A live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift, June 1; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14; Trombone Shorty with Big Boi, June 18; Norah Jones, July 10; Whiskey Myers, July 12; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Upcoming: Less Than Jake, March 28

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; MercyMe, April 20; AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13

The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

25 Race St., Cincinnati

www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events

Upcoming: Maggie Rogers, June 7; Vampire Weekend, Sept. 20

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Jessie Murph, April 9; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Metalocalypse featuring Dethklok, April 12; Emo Orchestra, April 17; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Todd Rundgren, April 24; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, May 28; Jacob Collier, June 4; Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power, June 5; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20; Ravi Coltrane, June 2

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Gavin Adcock, April 19; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Kraftwerk, May 16; Pokey LaFarge, June 1; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Sarah McLachlan, June 1; Cole Swindle, June 8; Little Feat, Los Lobos, June 18

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; Dierks Bentley, June 15; Dan + Shay, July 18; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Santana and Counting Crows, June 28; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; Colin Hay, March 28; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Super Freak: The Rick James Story, May 1; Buddy Guy, June 29

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Columbus Crew Stadium

One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus

https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739

Upcoming: Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, May 16; The Original Misfits, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, May 17; Pantera, Stand, breaking Benjamin, May 18; Slipknot, limpbizkit, A Day to Remember, 311, May 19

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Gunna with Flo Milli, May 4; Heart with Cheap Trick, May 15; Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Pink, Oct. 9

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: GROUPLOVE, March 19; Guster, March 22; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Say Anything, May 7; Kameron Marlowe, May 10; Bleachers, June 4; Khruangbin, June 5; T-Pain, June 11; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, Aug. 6; O.A.R., Aug. 29

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23