Rhythm and blues trio to perform in Urbana

“One of our objectives with the Stars on Stage series is to provide culturally diverse entertainment genres and this is our first presentation of classic R&B and Motown,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation that runs the Gloria Theatre.

Uptown is described as fusing Bruno Mars stage presence with smooth rhythm and blues styling, combining classic Motown hits with current pop favorites.

Group members Bradford Bell, Derrick Leonard and Joel Walker each have soloist experience, having performed on Broadway tours, cruise lines and on nationally-televised talent shows. They’ll each have chances to shine, with their performance comparisons styles ranging from Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye.

Uptown is the 16th Stars on Stage show since its launch in March 2023, attracting more than 4,700 people to the first 15 shows. Gloria assistant theater manager Billie Stiltner said that’s an impressive number considering the Gloria’s seating capacity of 430.

The series will present two holiday shows next month including “Who Brought the Humbug,” featuring world-class singers and dancers from Rhythm Street Movement on Dec. 7.

A New Year’s Eve concert and party, “Gloria Glitters,” will be on Dec. 31. This adults-only event will include a concert by NYC3 and Party Pleasers’ “DJ of the Year” Nick Wright.

The evening will also include champagne, food and activities.

HOW TO GO

What: Uptown

Where: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

More info: Doors will open 45 minutes before showtime.

Tickets: gloriatheatre.org