springfield-news-sun logo
X

Country legend Lorrie Morgan to perform at area high school

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum country artist Lorrie Morgan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum country artist Lorrie Morgan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Events
By , Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Legendary country artist Lorrie Morgan will perform Thursday, March 24 in the auditorium of Bellefontaine High School courtesy of the Country Legends Concert Series.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, will perform at 6 p.m.

caption arrowCaption
Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Box office opens at 4 p.m. and auditorium doors open at 5 p.m. Concession purchases will also be available.

ExploreBREAKING: Dailey & Vincent concert postponed

Tickets are available now and priced at $35-$100. For tickets or more information, visit countrylegendscs/shows.com.

Bellefontaine High School is located at 555 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine.

In Other News
1
ST. PATRICK’S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area
2
Barenaked Ladies and special guests bound for Rose
3
Famous astrophysicist to celebrate science and movies at Schuster
4
UPDATE: Refunds available for Thursday night’s ‘Hamilton’ performance
5
‘HAMILTON’ TICKETS: Your best dates to catch the big show

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top