Country legend Lorrie Morgan to perform at area high school

Legendary country artist Lorrie Morgan will perform Thursday, March 24 in the auditorium of Bellefontaine High School courtesy of the Country Legends Concert Series.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, will perform at 6 p.m.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Box office opens at 4 p.m. and auditorium doors open at 5 p.m. Concession purchases will also be available.
Tickets are available now and priced at $35-$100. For tickets or more information, visit countrylegendscs/shows.com.
Bellefontaine High School is located at 555 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine.
