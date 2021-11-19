springfield-news-sun logo
Celebrated humorist to appear at Victoria Theatre

Humor author David Sedaris will bring his unique observations about life and the human condition when he appears at the Clark State Performing Arts Center on April 16. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY INGRID CHRISTIE
Humor author David Sedaris will bring his unique observations about life and the human condition when he appears at the Clark State Performing Arts Center on April 16. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY INGRID CHRISTIE

Best-selling author and NPR contributor David Sedaris will appear Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre presented by WYSO courtesy of Dayton Live.

Deemed a master of satire for his wry observations, sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris will offer all-new stories for an evening featuring an audience Q&A and a book signing.

Sedaris returns to touring following the release of his personal, darkly hilarious collection, “Calypso.”

“Sedaris’s powers of observation have never been sharper, and his ability to shock readers into laughter unparalleled,” noted Dayton Live in a release. “But much of the comedy here is born out of that vertiginous moment when your own body betrays you and you realize that the story of your life is made up of more past than future. If you love David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.”

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

Tickets are $41-$58. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

