Cast of 130 to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ in Springfield for its 35th anniversary

With a cast of 130, the most participants since before the COVID-19, new costumes and sets, more roles and fresh choreography tacked onto the classic choreography, “The Nutcracker” will usher in Christmas week at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Tickets are still available for both performances.

“The Nutcracker” is performed countless times each season all over the world and one of the things that makes OPAI’s stand out is the sense of family. Many of the instructors and cast are related and have been involved with it for years and rehearsals can be more like get-togethers and reunions.

The tradition started with OPAI founder D. Scot Davidge, who loved the show and wanted to share it with the community. This is the first year he won’t be directly involved and won’t play his familiar role of Herr Drosselmeyer, but will be in the audience.

“I’ve turned it over to the kids. I’m not 25 anymore,” he said. “My sons and lots of grandbabies are in it. Everybody in it gets behind the show to the upmost.”

Had you asked Scot Davidge if he’d still be doing this 35 years ago, he’d have said no, but by the third year he knew it was for the long haul.

Amy Davidge has been at Scot’s side for many years and taken the lead and now son, Sean Davidge, who has grown up around the production and done several roles, steps into his largest role yet, the Mouse King this year.

He jokes about liking to play evil roles in productions. His not so evil side has seen Sean also taking a leadership role, teaching younger cast the choreography and building camaraderie.

“Everyone has great fun and builds great bonds,” Sean Davidge said of a key in the production’s success.

The Smith family of Springfield has seen eight of its 12 kids perform over the years, and they’re always happy to come back. Three will have big parts in 2025 — Moriah Smith as Sugar Plum Fairy, Micah Smith as Nutcracker Prince and dad James Smith steps in as Herr Drosselmeyer after being hand-picked for the role by Scot Davidge.

James Smith admits the larger part is a little scary, but he’s ready to have fun with it and see how it goes before seeing if it will merit a repeat performance in the future.

“Our family likes the arts and this is a tradition everybody enjoys,” he said.

Moriah Smith, who is also an OPAI instructor, has danced in it for years and finds it fun seeing her younger sister playing parts she used to do. And teasing her brother a bit.

“If he drops me, I can give him payback at home later,” she said, laughing.

Daisy Miller has also come a long way since her first “Nutcracker” at age 5. The 15-year-old home-schooled student will play the lead role of Clara Stahlbaum.

Playing the role at the Clara’s Tea Party event was fun and she also has nerves about the part, but won’t let that stop her as she’d also like to be the Flower Queen and Spanish Princess in the future.

Amy Davidge is especially pleased with the uptick in participation. She said people are ready to do things again leading new kids and adults to be involved, which she said is due to the community’s support of the performing arts and a foundation for future years.

“There are just so many opportunities for kids and even adults in theater. It’s fantastic for us, for the community and for the kids,” Amy Davidge said.

Scot Davidge is hopeful to return next year and is working on a new ballet for OPAI in 2025.

“My hat is off to this cast. They’re real go-getters,” he said.

Whether it’s someone’s first or 35th time attending “The Nutcracker,” Moriah Smith said there’s a special sense the audience will take away.

“It’s just a magical story and you can tell how close we all are. It’s like watching a bunch of friends performing,” she said.

TICKETS

For more information visit pac.clarkstate.edu.