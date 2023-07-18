Dayton Air Show 2023: What to know before you go

What better place to celebrate the evolution of flight than the birthplace of aviation? The annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger — soaring into the Dayton International Airport on July 22-23 — will feature dozens of performers, aircrafts and attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s what to expect at the 2023 Dayton Air Show and what to know before you go.

When is this year’s Dayton Air Show?

The 2023 Dayton Air Show kicks off Saturday, July 22. Gates open both Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Featured show performances begin at 11:15 a.m. and run until 4:15 p.m. on both days. Gates close for the Air Show at 6:30 p.m. on both days. The show is rain or shine and will run the same schedule for the entire weekend.

In advance of the Dayton Air Show, the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Dayton Air Show Parade will begin at the St. Christopher’s parking lot, located at 435 E. National Road in Vandalia, at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

What will be featured at the Dayton Air Show?

This year’s Air Show involves nearly 20 feature attractions, both returning fan-favorites and first-timers. The Air Show will be emceed by Emmy Award winner and returning Air Show announcer Rob Reider, who has been announcing air shows since 1979, and Air Show Hall of Famer Danny Clisham.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Headlining the Air Show is a fleet of six General Dynamic F-16 Fighting Falcons, commanded by Lt. Col. Justin Elliot, in a celebration of the Thunderbirds’ 70th anniversary of flight performances.

Wright Flyer

The 2023 Dayton Air Show serves as the public debut for the White Bird, a new Wright “B” Flyer lookalike plane that is two decades in the making. The plane was created to replace the Brown Bird — another Wright “B” Flyer replica plane — which has aged through decades of air shows across the world.

U.S. Army Golden Knights

The U.S. Golden Knights are returning once again for a dynamic performance involving skydiving formations, precise landings and canopy work. The U.S. Army’s official demonstration team employs the best of the Army’s paratroopers to show off their parachuting skills among the 16-person team. The Golden Knights will jump from a Fokker C-31A Troopship to begin the performance.

Precision Exotics

Between aircraft performances, Precision Exotics will showcase two exotic cars and take audience members for a spin. Coming to the Dayton Air Show will be the 2007 Ferrari F430 and the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo.

Hot Streak Jet Truck

Military veteran and grandson of a drag race legend, Hayden Proffitt II will take to the tarmac with a ‘57 Chevy pickup equipped with 5,000hp twin jet engines that allows the truck to reach speeds over 350 mph.

Red Bull Helicopter: Aaron Fitzgerald

The Red Bull Helicopter piloted by Aaron Fitzgerald will perform loops alongside other aerobatic maneuvers. Fitzgerald has flown aircrafts in over 100 movies and TV shows.

Extra 300: Kevin Coleman

Kevin Coleman is returning to the Dayton Air Show this year to perform aerobatic maneuvers and roll his Extra 300 plane at a rate of 400 degrees per second.

Red Bull Edge 540: Kirby Chambliss

Five-time US National Aerobatic Championship Kirby Chambliss has flown over 70 different aircrafts and logged over 26,000 flight hours. Winning numerous speed and performance awards, Chambliss is bringing his raceplane performance to the Dayton International Airport with his Red Bull Edge 540 plane.

Legacy Flight

Two war planes from different decades will team up for a tight-formation flight showcasing the legacy and advancements made in aviation over the years. A F/A-18 Super Hornet flown by a pilot on the U.S. Navy West Coast Rhino Demonstration Team will be accompanied for the flight by a F4U Corsair flown by Scott Yoak.

Red Bull Skydiving Team

The Redbull aerial acrobatics team will don wingsuits that allow its skydivers to soar at speeds 100 mph while doing mid-air stunts in formation.

MIG-17F: Randy Ball

Flying the MIG-17F and appearing for the first time in a decade at the Dayton Air Show is Randy Ball, an airline captain with experience in over 40 different aircrafts and over 18,000 flying hours. The MIG-17F was popularized during the Vietnam War as one of the primary enemy aircraft models.

Redline Air Shows

The Air Show will feature a Cincinnati-based air team comprised of father-son duo Ken and Austin Rieder. Ken, who will fly the RV-8s, was inspired to explore aerobatic aviation because of the Dayton Air Show. Austin will fly the Extra 300 in the performance.

Bill Stein Air Shows

Bill Stein, a heavily decorated pilot and air show performer, will take flight at the Dayton Air Show for the first time with his aerobatic flight in the Zivko Edge 540.

Also featured at the show will be performances involving the B-25 “Rosie’s Reply,” the USAF F-22 Raptor, the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet West Coast Rhino Demo Team, LANG F-15 Eagles, the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demonstration Team and Firewalkers International Pyro.

The Dayton Air Show is made complete by additional attractions including the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Dayton Air Show Parade on July 21 at 7 p.m.; the CenterPoint Energy Kids Hangar with face painting, crafts, a large sandbox and more; helicopter rides in the UH-1H “Huey” provided by the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation; and over 30 ground displays including aircrafts T-38 Talon, UH-60 Black Hawk, KC-135, CMV-22 Osprey, Care Flight and dozens more.

How much does the Dayton Air Show cost?

Tickets for the 2023 Dayton Air Show can be purchased online, in-store at Dayton and Cincinnati Kroger locations and at the gate on show days. Tickets for the Air Show are good for one day of the show. Prices for select groups are as follows:

-Adults: $35 plus fees online and at the gate, $26 in-store

-Seniors (Ages 60 and up): $25 plus fees online and at the gate, $21 in-store

-Youth (Ages 6 to 11): $25 plus fees online and at the gate, $21 in-store

-Kids (Ages 5 and under): Free

Kroger receipts from in-store ticket purchases serves as the guests’ tickets.

Ticket packages can also be purchased for discounted rates. The Synchrony Family 4-Pack includes four general admissions tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsis, one general admission parking pass and one official souvenir program for $99 plus fees.

Guests can purchase premier seating for the Air Show with limited quantities still available. Tickets include admission to the show, a parking pass and additional benefits.

-Pavilion seating: $49 plus fees

-Flight Line Hangar (Sunday only) seating: $89 plus fees

What about parking for the Dayton Air Show?

General admission parking passes must be purchased in advance of the show. Parking passes per car are priced at $15 and RV and bus parking is priced at $25. The general admission parking lot is located off of North Dixie Drive and accessible from I-75 Exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard. Attendees parking in this lot will walk to the gate. For Chalet, Flight Line Hangar and Pavilion ticket holders, parking in a lot off of West National Road is included in ticket purchase, and a free shuttle to the Air Show is provided. This lot is accessible from I-70 Exit 32 at Airport Access Road. A handicap-accessible lot will be available for attendees with handicap plates or hang tags off of Wright Drive accessible from I-75 Exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard.

For more information on the 2023 Dayton Air Show, visit https://daytonairshow.com/.