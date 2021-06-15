Beavercreek Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for 2021

The City of Beavercreek’s popular Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for summer 2021.
Guests can enjoy live and local music Sunday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. at Dominick Lofino Park, located at 640 Grange Hall Road. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Summer Concert Series 2021 lineup:
June 13: The Muleskinner Band
June 20: Sauerkraut German Band
June 27: Creole Candy
July 11: Pandora Project
July 18: Jim McCutcheon, including a Children’s Concert at 5 p.m.
July 25: “5”
Aug. 1: Southbound
Aug. 8: JR Erb Trio
For questions, contact the City’s Parks, Recreation & Culture division by calling (937) 427-5514.