Crash shuts down U.S. 35 East at I-75 in Dayton

Local Traffic
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 38 minutes ago

Four medics have been called to an injury crash Tuesday afternoon that has shut down the U.S. 35 East at Interstate 75 in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 4:21 p.m.

U.S. 35 East is closed beyond Abbey Avenue, and the ramp from I-75 South to U.S. 35 East is closed as well, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

Five people involved in the crash were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to reports.

Jen Balduf
