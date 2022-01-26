Wittenberg women’s basketball game postponed because of COVID-19 protocols

The Wittenberg women’s basketball game against DePauw scheduled for Wednesday at Pam Evans Smith Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Wednesday.
Wittenberg, which is 9-6 and 3-3 in the North Coast Athletic Conference in coach Tamika Jeter’s first season, also had games postponed against Denison and Allegheny earlier this month.
The next game on the schedule is at Oberlin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Wittenberg men’s basketball team (7-8, 5-3) will still play Wabash (12-3, 7-1) at home at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wabash beat Wittenberg 101-73 on Dec. 11.
