Wittenberg wins Darren Hertz’s debut as coach

Wittenberg trailed 25-17 in the first half but rallied to take a 34-32 halftime lead. It was a close game throughout the second half, but Wittenberg outscored Alma 11-4 in the last 3½ minutes.

A 3-pointer by Killens gave Wittenberg a 65-61 lead at the 3:34 mark. A layup by Killens at the 2:32 mark extended Wittenberg’s lead to 67-61. Wittenberg sealed the victory with four free throws in the final minute.

Wittenberg had a 50-36 rebounding advantage and outscored Alma 14-2 at the free-throw line.

Wittenberg plays its next game on the road at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Muskingum.

In other Wittenberg news:

• The Wittenberg women’s basketball team opened the season with a 77-49 loss at Ohio Northern on Friday. Senior guard Jazmyn Gaines-Burns led Wittenberg with 13 points.

• The Wittenberg football team rallied from a 24-13 deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter but lost 31-28 to Wabash on Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field. Brand Campbell threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to TJ Alexander with 45 seconds remaining to win the game for Wabash.

Wittenberg has lost three straight games in the series against Wabash.

Wabash (8-1, 7-0) and DePauw (9-0, 7-0) will play for the North Coast Athletic Conference championship next Saturday at DePauw.

Wittenberg (4-4, 3-3) plays at Wooster next Saturday and then closes the season at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Hiram in a game that was rescheduled after being postponed in September.