Wittenberg routs Wooster to finish season 7-3

The Wittenberg Tigers closed the season on a dominant note with a 52-24 victory Saturday against Wooster at Edwards-Maurer Field.

Wittenberg finished 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference in coach Jim Collins’ second season. It finished 5-5 and 4-4 a season ago.

Wittenberg avenged 2022 losses to Ohio Wesleyan and Wooster in the final two weeks of the season.

Max Milton completed 18 of 22 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns for the Tigers. Bryce Anderson rushed 11 times for 97 yards and one score.

Earl Pope caught two touchdown passes, and Troy Teepe and Tyler May each had touchdown receptions.

Wittenberg led 21-10 at halftime and 28-17 in the third quarter. It broke open the game with a 24-0 run.

Connor Walls led the defense with 10 tackles, including two sacks.