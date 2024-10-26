Wittenberg routed by first-place DePauw

Wittenberg has lost three of last four games in series
Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their most lopsided loss in 11 years, falling 44-10 at DePauw on Saturday in Greencastle, Ind.

Wittenberg suffered a 32-point loss (52-20) a season ago at Wabash but had not lost by 34 points or more since a 56-21 defeat at Mount Union in the second round of the playoffs in 2013. This is the second most lopsided North Coast Athletic Conference loss for Wittenberg, following a 38-0 defeat at Allegheny in 1990.

Wittenberg (3-3, 2-2) is in sixth place in the NCAC with home games against Oberlin and Wabash in the next two weeks and then a season finale at Wooster on Nov. 16.

DePauw (7-0, 5-0) is tied for first with Wabash (6-1, 5-0), which beat Kenyon 38-0 on Saturday.

Explore» RELATED: Morehead State hands Dayton first PFL loss

DePauw built a 24-0 lead against Wittenberg before Wittenberg got on the board with a 37-yard field goal by Lucas Swierk in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jayden Miller ran 15 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for Wittenberg’s other score.

DePauw outgained Wittenberg 524-208. Nathan McCahill threw four touchdown passes for DePauw.

DePauw has won three of the last four games in the series with Wittenberg after losing seven of the first eight times the teams met in NCAC play.

In Other News
1
Ohio State survives scare from Nebraska
2
Week 10 roundup: Fourth-quarter comeback lifts WL-S to OHC North title
3
Ohio State football: Buckeyes ready to put last game behind them
4
High School Football Week 10 Scoreboard
5
Eagles’ ‘dynamic duo’ at wide receiver a formidable challenge for...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.