Wittenberg routed by first-place DePauw

Wittenberg (3-3, 2-2) is in sixth place in the NCAC with home games against Oberlin and Wabash in the next two weeks and then a season finale at Wooster on Nov. 16.

DePauw (7-0, 5-0) is tied for first with Wabash (6-1, 5-0), which beat Kenyon 38-0 on Saturday.

DePauw built a 24-0 lead against Wittenberg before Wittenberg got on the board with a 37-yard field goal by Lucas Swierk in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jayden Miller ran 15 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for Wittenberg’s other score.

DePauw outgained Wittenberg 524-208. Nathan McCahill threw four touchdown passes for DePauw.

DePauw has won three of the last four games in the series with Wittenberg after losing seven of the first eight times the teams met in NCAC play.