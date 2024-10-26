Wittenberg routed by first-place DePauw

The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their most lopsided loss in 11 years, falling 44-10 at DePauw on Saturday in Greencastle, Ind.
Wittenberg suffered a 32-point loss (52-20) a season ago at Wabash but had not lost by 34 points or more since a 56-21 defeat at Mount Union in the second round of the playoffs in 2013. This is the second most lopsided North Coast Athletic Conference loss for Wittenberg, following a 38-0 defeat at Allegheny in 1990.
Wittenberg (3-3, 2-2) is in sixth place in the NCAC with home games against Oberlin and Wabash in the next two weeks and then a season finale at Wooster on Nov. 16.
DePauw (7-0, 5-0) is tied for first with Wabash (6-1, 5-0), which beat Kenyon 38-0 on Saturday.
DePauw built a 24-0 lead against Wittenberg before Wittenberg got on the board with a 37-yard field goal by Lucas Swierk in the second quarter.
Quarterback Jayden Miller ran 15 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for Wittenberg’s other score.
DePauw outgained Wittenberg 524-208. Nathan McCahill threw four touchdown passes for DePauw.
DePauw has won three of the last four games in the series with Wittenberg after losing seven of the first eight times the teams met in NCAC play.
About the Author