BreakingNews
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wittenberg cruises past Hiram for second straight win

Sports
By
49 minutes ago

Wittenberg improved to 2-1 with a 38-14 victory at Hiram on Saturday.

The Tigers scored the first 31 points en route to their second win in a row while Hiram fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in the NCAC.

ExploreWittenberg defense has strong Springboro connection

Collin Brown threw touchdown passes to Tyler May and Drew Sterett before Bryce Anderson scored on a 13-yard run to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.

Jourdan Stipe’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter gave Witt a 28-0 halftime lead, and Brandon Goodwin tacked on a 17-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Tigers.

Hiram scored touchdowns late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but Gene Nobles returned the ensuing kickoff from the latter score 100 yards for a Wittenberg touchdown to close out the scoring.

Brown threw for 210 yards while Anderson ran for 83 and Reed Hall added 63 yards on the ground for the Tigers.

Wittenberg ran its all-time record against Hiram to 21-0

The Tigers improved to 2-0 in the NCAC this season and return home to face Wabash for homecoming next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Springfield.

In Other News
1
High School Football: Week 6 Scoreboard
2
High school football: Northeastern, Catholic Central improve to 6-0
3
High school football: Shawnee survives scare, outlasts Kenton Ridge
4
High school football: Fairmont upsets fifth-ranked Springfield
5
McCoy: Brewers continue dominance of Reds

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top