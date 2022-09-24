Wittenberg cruises past Hiram for second straight win

Wittenberg improved to 2-1 with a 38-14 victory at Hiram on Saturday.
The Tigers scored the first 31 points en route to their second win in a row while Hiram fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in the NCAC.
Collin Brown threw touchdown passes to Tyler May and Drew Sterett before Bryce Anderson scored on a 13-yard run to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.
Jourdan Stipe’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter gave Witt a 28-0 halftime lead, and Brandon Goodwin tacked on a 17-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Tigers.
Hiram scored touchdowns late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but Gene Nobles returned the ensuing kickoff from the latter score 100 yards for a Wittenberg touchdown to close out the scoring.
Brown threw for 210 yards while Anderson ran for 83 and Reed Hall added 63 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
Wittenberg ran its all-time record against Hiram to 21-0
The Tigers improved to 2-0 in the NCAC this season and return home to face Wabash for homecoming next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Springfield.
